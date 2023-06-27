The red thread is considered prosperous in Hindu custom and is commonly known as Mauli or Kalawa.
Someone wears red thread on their hand to protect themselves from bad energies and evil eyes.
As per Vastu beliefs, men wear the red thread on their right wrist while women wear it on their left.
The practice of tying the knot is dated back to when lord Vamana tied the red thread on his King brother Bali, which granted him immortality.
The color red is associated with strength, energy, power, and determination.
It is well-established to tie a red thread on the wrist at the beginning of any religious ceremony.
This holy thread, which is also called Raksha or rakhi, symbolizes the sister's love for his brother.
Red thread symbolizes long life and gives protection against your enemies, as per customary beliefs.
Wearing Kalawa is said to protect people from sugar, blood pressure, and heart problem.
Did you know that Raksha sutra is also available in yellow and green colors? However, the red color is considered auspicious among all of them.
