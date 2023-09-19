Tulsi is considered auspicious, so you must try to place it at home or wear it as a garland or mala.
Here are some incredible benefits of wearing a tulsi necklace you didn't know before:
Wearing a tulsi garland is beneficial for getting rid of your mental troubles. It also helps in controlling your mind.
Tulsi garlands protect the seeker from problems and troubles, just like they shield the house.
Tulsi mala not only provides spiritual benefits but physical and financial too. Did you know it helps to keep away the disease?
Tulsi mala only benefits the wearer when properly taken care of. The person must abide by all the rules and rituals before wearing it.
Remember not to touch Tulsi Mala with dirty hands!
It is believed that people who wear tulsi mala should not eat tamasic food such as meat and fish.
It is assumed that one should NEVER wear tulsi mala and rudraksha together, or their results will not be impactful.
Remember that there should be two tulsi garlands - One should be worn while the other is used for chanting. Don't mix them, as it is considered inauspicious.
