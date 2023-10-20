In Hindu culture, kalawa or mauli is considered auspicious. It is a belief that wearing them brings good luck.
(Photo:@google)
The kalwa comes in several colours such as red, black and yellow.
(Photo:@google)
Here are some benefits of wearing a yellow thread.
(Photo:@google)
It is a belief that wearing yellow thread can bring positive energy.
(Photo:@google)
Yellow thread is associated with higher energy and spiritual well-being. Therefore, whoever wears it may attract happiness in their life.
(Photo:@google)
As per few traditions, it may be worn on special occasions, festivals and rituals.
(Photo:@google)
Many people believe that wearing the yellow thread can also boost your concentration.
(Photo:@google)
Wearing a yellow thread on your wrist can bring blessings from the gods.
(Photo:@google)
In many cultures, it symbolises wisdom, blessings and divine protection.
(Photo:@google)
Wearing this auspicious yellow thread may improve mood and well being too.
(Photo:@google)
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 8 Food Based-Indian Superstition That We All Have Heard Once