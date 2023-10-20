In Hindu culture, kalawa or mauli is considered auspicious. It is a belief that wearing them brings good luck. (Photo:@google)

20 Oct, 2023

Anshul Rani

The kalwa comes in several colours such as red, black and yellow. (Photo:@google)

Here are some benefits of wearing a yellow thread. (Photo:@google)

It is a belief that wearing yellow thread can bring positive energy. (Photo:@google)

Yellow thread is associated with higher energy and spiritual well-being. Therefore, whoever wears it may attract happiness in their life. (Photo:@google)

As per few traditions, it may be worn on special occasions, festivals and rituals. (Photo:@google)

Many people believe that wearing the yellow thread can also boost your concentration. (Photo:@google)

Wearing a yellow thread on your wrist can bring blessings from the gods. (Photo:@google)

In many cultures, it symbolises wisdom, blessings and divine protection. (Photo:@google)

Wearing this auspicious yellow thread may improve mood and well being too. (Photo:@google)

Thanks For Reading!

Next: 8 Food Based-Indian Superstition That We All Have Heard Once

 Find Out More