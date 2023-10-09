10 Feng-Shui Animals That Bring Good Luck

Feng-Shui considers animals as the biggest source of good luck, Know which animals are considered lucky for your home
Bat- Ancient smymbol of wealth, should be placed in the South-East direction of your home
Dragon- Brings power and keeps away negative energy and robbers if kept in South-East direction in the house
Cricket- Brings in wealth and must ideally be kept in the kitchen or South-East direction of your house
Boar- Activates the wealth area of the house; this also must be kept in the South-East corner of your home
Deer- Sign on longevity and abundance; if kept in the South-East corner of the dining room or East direction of the house, will bring good health for all
Dog- A symbol of faith and loyalty, it protects your career if kept in the North corner of the house, your wealth if kept in the South-East corner and your relationship if placed in the South-West direction
Monkey- Promotes creativity, intelligence, innovation; boosts career if kept in the North, escalates wealth if placed in the South-East direction and fame if placed in South direction in the house
Rat- Symbol of leadership, this Feng-Shui symbol improves your love life if placed in the South-West corner of your home
Gold Fish- Symbol of abundance and wealth; can be placed in the East and South-East direction
Elephant- Symbolised as 'wish-fulfilling jewels'; invites positivity when kept at entrance, help in gaining fortune when placed facing north and strengthen love in relationships if kept facing South-West