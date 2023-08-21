Feng Shui is an age old Chinese tradition that divulges about energies and individuals and how to harmonise them.
Feng Shui items are not only used for decoration, but they also attract happiness, wealth, and positivity.
Check out some interesting objects that may bring money, wealth, and happiness.
Laughing Budha is considered very auspicious. Placing it in-house may channelise positivity and wealth.
Crystal Lotus is believed to bring luck and money as per Feng Shui practises.
Keeping crystal lotus in-house can bring sweetness to your relationship.
According to Feng Shui, placing three coins at the main door may attract happiness and wealth.
In the traditions of Fen Shui, making a fountain or pond on the northeastern side of the house is considered auspicious.
You can also plant some green plants in the earthen pot to attract peace and happiness.
According to Feng Shui, positioning a pair of birds at home is considered auspicious.
Placing a dragon statue helps to alleviate negative energy from the home.
In Feng Shui, fish are a symbol of good luck and prosperity.
