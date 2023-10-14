There are many lucky charms around the world. These lucky charms help to bring positivity and happiness.
Maneki Neko is a Japanese cat figure who is believed to bring good luck.
Laughing Budha originated in China. It brings happiness and joy.
Worry dolls originated in Guatemalan. They are used to offer comfort and relief during stressful times.
Hamsa originated in the Jewish and Islamic cultures. It helps to protect against the evil eye.
Four-leaf clovers originate from the Celtic priest of Ireland. It is associated with good luck.
Dream Catcher originates from Native America. It reflects positive energy and ward off the negative ones.
Here are some of the most beautiful lucky charms one should know about.
Evil eye born in Ancient Greece. It is a protective shield that wards off the negative energy.
Acorn is of Greek and Celtic origin. It is also another lucky charm around the world.
