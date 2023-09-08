10 Places to Keep Camphor Around Your House For Good Luck
08 Sep, 2023
Mayank Verma
While crushed camphor is considered auspicious, it's important to use it with respect and caution. Store it away from children and pets, and never ingest it.
Pooja Room or Altar: If you have a designated space for prayer or meditation, it's a perfect spot for camphor. Many people use camphor as part of their religious rituals. Light it during your daily prayers to create a serene atmosphere.
Car or Vehicle: Some people keep crushed camphor in their cars for a safe journey and to ward off negative energies while traveling.
Bathroom: To keep the bathroom smelling fresh, some people keep camphor in a small pouch or bowl. Its pleasant aroma can help purify the bathroom's air.
Kitchen: The kitchen is the heart of the home. Keeping camphor here is believed to ensure the food cooked is blessed with positive energy and health. Store it in a safe place away from the stove.
Safe or Cash Box: For financial prosperity, some people keep crushed camphor in their safe or cash box. It's thought to attract wealth and safeguard your financial resources.
Bedroom: Placing camphor in your bedroom can promote peaceful sleep and harmony in relationships. You can keep it under your pillow or in a small sachet inside your wardrobe.
Plants: If you have indoor plants, you can bury a small amount of crushed camphor near their roots. It can act as a natural fertilizer and promote the growth of your plants, which can symbolize growth and prosperity.
Study or Workspace: If you have a home office or study area, placing camphor can help enhance your concentration and focus. It's thought to clear mental clutter and promote clarity of thought.
Children's Room: Placing camphor in your children's room is believed to protect them from illness and negative influences.
Entrance or Doorway: Placing crushed camphor near the entrance of your home is a common practice. It's believed to purify the energy entering your house and invite positive vibes.
