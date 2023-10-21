Keeping a silver coin in your purse can have monetary benefits
Keep 7 yellow-coloured colour cowries or seashells in your purse to attract prosperity.
You can also retain Shree Yantra in your purse to bring positivity.
It is a belief that peepal tree leaves can attract wealth and finances.
One may also keep rice in purse to reduce unwanted expenditure of money.
You can also place lotus seeds in your purse as they are considered Lucky.
It is believed that it is auspicious to keep a one rupee note or coin in the purse, but it should not be used.
What could be better than a picture of Goddess Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth, in your purse?
