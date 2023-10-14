10 Vastu Tips to Hang Wind Chimes in Your House
Wind chimes are considered auspicious in Indian Vastu shastra as they bring positivity to your home.
Along with good luck, wind chimes help to maintain a pleasant atmosphere.
The pleasant sound that comes from the wind chimes attracts positive energy to the home.
You can hang a wind chime anywhere in the home, but it is best to put it on the window or the door.
You can choose from wood, metal, iron etc., to hand the wind chime around your house.
If you want to hang wooden or clay wind chimes, hang them in the east and south directions. The wooden or clay wind chimes are a suitable choice for it.
Metal wind chimes work best when hung in the west or north direction.
Wind chimes should be placed or hung in a way that no one can sit or it will lead to financial hinderances.
Hanging wind chimes on the bedroom window or balcony helps to blossom the love between the couples.
Make sure you keep the wind chimes in the right direction to avoid negativity.
