10 Vastu Tips to Keep Laughing Buddha At Home
According to Vastu Shastra, keeping a laughing Buddha at home can bring happiness and prosperity.
There is a belief that Buddha took the initiative to make people laugh. People keep laughing at Buddha at their homes to attract happiness.
Here are some tips to place laughing Budha at home.
You can place laughing Buddha at your house, workplace, lobby or living room. Make sure it is always placed 2 feet above the ground.
Place the laughing Buddha in front of the main door as it helps to bring positive energy into our homes.
Never place laughing Buddha in the bedroom or the kitchen.
A laughing Buddha statue can alleviate all your stress and sorrows in life.
Place the laughing Buddha on the north or northeast corner of the house for positive energies.
You can also place the wooden statue of the laughing Buddha in the southeast direction for wealth and prosperity.
