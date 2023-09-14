10 Ways to Get Rid of Evil Eye
In India, many people believe in evil eyes. It can bring negative energy to your doorstep.
You must perform rituals to rid yourself of evil eyes and surround yourself with positivity.
Here are a few home remedies to ward off evil eyes around you or your loved ones
If you feel an evil eye effect, you must recite Hanuman Chalisa. You can also visit Hanuman temples on Tuesdays and Saturdays.
Another method to devour the evil eye is lemon. Take one lemon piece, move it over your head 11 times and throw it somewhere far.
You can also move mustard seeds over your head and throw them outside the home. Remember to perform the mustard seeds ritual on Saturday only.
Take five red dry chillies, move them over your head anti-clockwise and burn them to remove evil eyes.
You'll be surprised to know that salt can ward off the evil eye.
Take a sprinkle of salt in a bucket and fill it with water. Wash your head with the same water to remove the negativity.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 10 Places to Keep Camphor Around Your House For Good Luck