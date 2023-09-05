Aries are passionate and energetic people. Red roses suit their personality and bring a smile to their face.
Taurus people must keep mogra in their room for a good love life.
Gemini people are very passionate which is why it is believed that the lotus flower is lucky for them.
Cancers are very moody, so they must have white roses with them.
Leos love shiny things and love to attract attention, so sunflowers are lucky for them.
As per astrology, Virgo people are moody and can't make their own decisions in life, so they must keep lily flowers close to them.
Libra people must decorate their homes with daisy flowers, as it brings calmness and happiness in their lives.
Scorpions have a manipulative personality, so it is good for them to keep orchids flowers.
Sagittarius must plant the hibiscus flower in the house and offer it to Lord Surya with water.
Capricorns have anger issues so they must keep the jasmine plant in their house.
Aquarius people are sensitive and calm. They struggle with their own problems, so keeping yellow marigolds is good for them as it removes negativity.
Pisces must keep the night blooming jasmine to seek goddess Parvati.
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