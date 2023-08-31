According to Vastu Shastra, animals attract good luck, happiness and prosperity in homes.
Here are some animals that are considered lucky to keep at home
If you keep a brass frog in the house, it will get rid of several diseases as per Vastu belief.
Placing frogs near the front door is considered auspicious as it wards off negative energy.
According to Vastu, keeping fish at home is auspicious. It removes all kinds of troubles.
It is believed that keeping a tortoise in the house can cure all diseases.
You can also opt for a brass or glass turtle instead of a real one.
The horse is a symbol of success. Keeping it at home removes all problems and brings positivity.
It is a belief that feeding bread to a dog can help to remove all kinds of problems.
Keeping a rabbit in the house can attract happiness and prosperity.
