6 Gemstones You MUST Wear With Caution!
Gemstones are associated with positive energies. However, it can harm if not worn properly.
Check out the list of these six gemstones that can turn your life upside down.
Blue sapphire is linked to Shani, so it can bring misfortune if not suited to the wearer.
Avoid wearing ruby and pearl together because it can combine the energy of the sun and moon, which is not good.
Do not wear pearls with moonstone, as it is considered inauspicious.
Hessonite Garnet is associated with Rahu, and it has the potential to cause accidents and health issues.
Red coral is associated with Mars and has the potential to cause anger and aggression.
Diamonds may also bring negative energies and cause problems in financial losses.
Cat's eye gemstones are linked to Ketu, and it has the potential to bring sudden loss and accident.
