Hindus believe that gemstones appease the Goddess Lakshmi (the goddess of prosperity) and are considered auspicious.
Here are some auspicious rubies as per your numerology.
According to The Economic Times,Ruby Stone is considered lucky for people born on the 1st, 10th, 19th, and 28th of any month.
Ruby is beneficial for those people who are pursuing their careers in politics and management.
Pearl can benefit people born on the 2nd, 11th, 20th, and 29th of any month.
Pearl can bring good luck to those people engaged in creative and artistic works.
Emerald stone rules over mercury planet, it is also beneficial for people born on the 5th, 14th, or 23rd of any month.
Diamonds are often beneficial for people born on the 6th, 15th, and 24th of any month.
Yellow sapphire stone benefits people born on the 3rd, 12th, 21st, and 30th.
Blue sapphire is lucky for people born on the 8th, 17th and 26th.
Disclaimer: This is generic information about gemstones as per birth but still can be subjective for individuals. Hence, it is also advised to consult your astrologer before wearing these gems.
