Giving and receiving gifts is the common culture we follow, as it is a symbol of love, care and happiness.
It is a belief that giving or taking gifts is considered auspicious for any memorable event.
Do you know that gifts can be given or taken as per vastu shastra? Here are some gifts to give your loved ones by following Vastu tips.
Lord Ganesh Idol or Painting: According to vastu shastra, giving or receiving an idol or painting of Lord Ganesha is considered auspicious. As per belief, it brings happiness and prosperity to the house.
Silver Elephant: It is auspicious if you receive a silver elephant as a gift.
Horse Paintings: Receiving seven horse paintings as a gift is lucky, by Vastu Shastra.
Silver Items: Giving and receiving any items made up of silver are considered lucky, as it is a belief that Goddess Lakshmi's blessing will be on you.
Plants: Gifting Pigmyweeds plants, also known as the god of wealth, to friends, is considered auspicious.
Earthen Utensils: Gift earthen utensils or decorative items can bring happiness and prosperity.
