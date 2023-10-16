According to Feng Shui, certain things should be kept in mind while renovating a house.
Here are some feng shui tips to follow for good luck and prosperity.
Keep beautiful plants and flowers in your home that attract positive energy.
Apply bright colours to reduce the dullness and negative energy of the homes.
Add feng shui items like paintings, fountains and Buddha statues to complement your home's beauty.
You can also decorate the home by hanging wind chimes.
According to feng shui, your main door should always be neat and clean.
Keep a crystal pyramid to ward off negativity from your homes.
