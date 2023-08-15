7 Inauspicious Things to Avoid Doing on Tuesday
Buying iron on Tuesday is considered an inauspicious sign
As per Hindu beliefs, people must avoid wearing black clothes on Tuesday
Avoid cutting nails on Tuesday as it is considered inauspicious.
No shaving, trimming of the beard and moustache and also avoid haircuts.
Avoid borrowing money on Tuesday as it can be a sign of bad luck for the family
Meat, fish and alcohol should be abstained.
