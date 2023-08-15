7 Inauspicious Things to Avoid Doing on Tuesday

15 Aug, 2023

Anshul Rani

Buying iron on Tuesday is considered an inauspicious sign

As per Hindu beliefs, people must avoid wearing black clothes on Tuesday

Avoid cutting nails on Tuesday as it is considered inauspicious.

No shaving, trimming of the beard and moustache and also avoid haircuts.

Avoid borrowing money on Tuesday as it can be a sign of bad luck for the family

Meat, fish and alcohol should be abstained.

