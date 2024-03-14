7 Powerful Karmic Ways by Lord Shiva to Awaken Your Soul And Mind
14 Mar, 2024
Vineeta Kumar
Truth: As per this law, the followers of Lord Shiva have to follow the path of truth and justice. It also includes being true to yourself and your actions.
Knowledge: The followers have to believe in the fact that one can never learn enough. If you follow Shiva, acquire knowledge of something and then keep updating yourself. Never stop.
Believe in Illusion: Happiness is an illusion and a Shiva follower believes in the same. Do not depend on materialistic pleasures for your happiness and only believe in your karma.
Happiness comes from within: Shiva says that you shouldn't be seeking out for your happiness and rather depend on your knowledge and power of mind and heart to provide you with real happiness.
Be formless: Shiva expects you to be formless and flexible like water - the one who adjusts to any surroundings and stays happy in any form. This is achieved by staying content - neither being excited when something good happens nor being sad when things turn bad.
Balance: Achieving a perfect balance, that place where your mind is in synch with your heart. Meditation helps you achieve this and once you have found both enlightenment and existence, you can win it all.
Awaken yourself: The highest form of the human's existence is 'enlightenment'. You have to come to terms with nature and reality and self-realization of your being. You don't need to do away with your domestic life to awaken yourself.
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Shivratri 2024: Beautiful AI Photos of Lord Shiva With Mata Parvati