10 Vastu Tips for Aloe Vera plant
According to Vastu Shastra, planting aloe vera plants is considered auspicious.
It is a belief that planting aloe vera can bring money and wealth to your home.
As per Vastu, keeping aloe vera in your home may create an environment of love and peace.
Check out the directions to place the aloe vera plant in the home.
Place your aloe vera on a balcony or garden is considered auspicious as it helps to keep negative energy at bay.
Placing aloe vera in the home can bring financial stability as they are a symbol of wealth and prosperity.
Placing this plant in the east direction will provide ease to your mind.
If aloe vera is in the house, it reduces family quarrels and maintains love and peace.
In Vastu shastra, it is advised to keep aloe vera in the southeast direction.
