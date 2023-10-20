7 Vastu Tips For Placing Mirror to Bring Positivity
In Vastu Shastra, mirrors are considered auspicious to keep at home. However, it must be kept by following certain rules.
Here are some Vastu tips for mirror
According to Vastu Shastra, mirrors should be placed in the northern or eastern wall because these directions are auspicious.
It is advised to keep your mirror at least 4-5 feet off the ground.
Remember not to place a mirror near your study table because it is believed to be distracting.
It is believed to put a mirror opposite your cash locker as it may help in financial gains.
According to Vastu, placing mirrors on both sides of a shop can lead to financial benefits.
Many people also place mirrors inside the locker.
