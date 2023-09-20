7 Vastu Tips to Keep Aparajita Flowers at Home
Vastu Shastra has been in practice since ages. People often look into vastu when it comes to decorating their homes.
Plants have become one of the go-to decor ideas for homes. Aparajita Flower, among many others, is considered auspicious in Vastu. It is a belief that aparajita flowers may attract positive energy.
Here are some dos and don'ts to keep aparajita flower at home.
Place your flower in the east-north corner of the house as it is considered the best direction for aparajita flowers.
You can also install aparajita flowers in the north direction as it is considered to bring blessings to home.
Different varieties of flowers come under the category of aparajita flowers. However, planting blue colours flowers is considered auspicious for the home.
Planting Aparajita flowers in homes also has financial benefits.
As per Hindu beliefs, these flowers should be brought home on Thursday or Friday, as these days belong to Lord Vishnu and Mata Lakshmi.
According to Vastu, placing the aparajita plant at the entrance of the main gate is considered auspicious.
Keeping the aparajita flower on the right side of the main door is considered auspicious.
