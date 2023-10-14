7 Vastu Tips to Place Water Fountain at Home
According to Vastu Shastra, water fountains bring positive energy to homes.
Here are some rules and regulations for placing water fountains at home.
Keeping a water fountain at home is considered auspicious. However, make sure that water constantly flows from it.
As per belief in Vastu Shastra, keeping a water fountain can help to bring calm and composure.
Many people install water fountains to bring happiness, prosperity and peace.
It also impacts the health of the family members.
Avoid placing the fountain in the bedroom, as it is not considered very auspicious.
Avoid placing closed fountains at home as it is considered inauspicious.
It is advised not to keep a water fountain in the kitchen.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 10 Lucky Charms From Around the World And Their Meaning