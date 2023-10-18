Superstitions can get one off guard. It can really play with mind and there are several such beliefs in India.
Here are some superstition about food.
It is believed that eating curd before leaving for an important task is auspicious.
In India, it is a belief that one should keep turmeric in red potlis around the home to repeal negative energy.
It is believed that when milk is spill during boiling, it is considered inauspicious.
Spilling salt is considered bad luck. It is believed that it attracts negative energy.
It is an ancient belief that one should keep garlic pods during festivals when people indulge in bad activities.
Many people hang lemon and chilli in their new homes to ward off evil energy.
Many people keep onion under their beds to ward off bad dreams.
It is considered inauspicious to buy milk after the sunset.
