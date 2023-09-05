What jewellery we wear, or what material we wear can also bring luck and happiness.
Sometimes, what may be lucky or not can be determined by date of birth as well
People born on the 1st, 10th, 19th and 28th can wear gold as it will be lucky for them.
Silver is also considered lucky for people born on the 5th, 14th and 23rd.
Those born on the 2nd, 11th and 20th of any month may wear silver metal.
Those born on the 6th, 15th and 24th of any month, their lucky metal is copper.
Lead can be a lucky metal for people born on the 8th, 17th and 26th.
For people who were born on the 9th, 18th and 27th, iron is considered lucky.
People born on the 3rd, 12th and 21st of any month may wear tin.
Uranium can be lucky for those born on the 7th, 16th and 25th.
