8 Reasons Why Number 13 is Considered Unlucky
Number 13 is considered unlucky. Many people believe it, and many don't.
Here are some common superstitions to hear about Number 13.
Sometimes, in many buildings, they don't allot number 13 to any of the rooms because it is considered as an inauspicious number.
Gathering in a group of -13 should be avoided on Friday the 13th. It is considered unlucky.
It is a belief to not travel on the date of the 13th as well.
Many people avoid buying on 13 of any month because of certain unlucky connotations associated with it.
In France, people believed the dining table should not contain 13 chairs as it is considered inauspicious.
It is a belief that the 13 number is unlucky for business and gets a person into lots of debt.
A name which has 13 letters is considered unlucky.
People avoid doing anything with the number 13 - such as lodging in room number 13 and not choosing the flight seat.
