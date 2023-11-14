While decorating our homes, several people abide by the belief of what is auspicious and what is not in terms of keeping things at home.
It is advised not to keep broken or unused clocks in your home.
Refrain from keeping mirrors in front of the bed where you sleep. It is considered unlucky.
Avoid keeping thorny plants like cacti in the home, as they are considered inauspicious.
Do not keep paintings that represent sadness or loneliness because they attract negativity.
As per certain beliefs, the Taj Mahal symbolises death and is said to be avoided as a showpiece for decor.
Avoid keeping broken furniture at home as it leads to negativity.
Remember not to keep anything under your bed as it may hamper quality sleep time.
Avoid having black doors in your home entrance. This colour is a symbol of bad luck and negativity.
