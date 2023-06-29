8 Vastu Tips For Buying Your Dream House
Vastu maintained in the house can bring wealth, happiness and prosperity.
Directions can differ from profession to profession. For example, If you are a teacher, you can follow east facing house as per vastu shastra
Vastu helps you declutter any issues in your relationship with your family, friends or relatives.
Good soil also plays an essential role as per Vastu. It indicates the sign of wealth, happiness and prosperity.
As per Vastu, the bedroom in your house should be in the south, south-west or south-east direction
Vastu recommends buying a house with slope in north or east direction
According to vastu, directions like south, southwest, or northeast is considered auspicious while purchasing a house
While purchasing a flat, make sure there is no crematorium or burial ground. This can spread negative energy
