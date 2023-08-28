Vastu Tips: 10 Ways to Attract More Money With Tulsi Plant
How to place Tulsi Plant for financial growth and prosperity? Follow these tips:
The Tulsi Plant is one of the most suitable plants to place in your home to attract money, prosperity, and happiness.
The tulsi plant, also known as the queen of herbs, comes with many medical benefits.
Placing tulsi in the north or northeast direction brings positive energy to the house.
Make sure you DO NOT keep the Tulsi plant in the South direction of your home, as it will attract more negative energy and defeat the entire purpose.
Avoid placing your tulsi plant on the ground directly because it is considered unlucky and disrespectful.
To attract good energies, make sure you keep your Tulsi plant on a vase or a pot.
It is believed that you should not water or touch the Tulsi plant on Sundays.
Tulsi plant is beneficial for strengthening family bonds and allowing everyone at home to enjoy each other's company.
