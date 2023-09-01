Vastu is an age-old science that helps to design different things in life in a way that helps us grow.
If you believe in Vastu, here are a few ways Vastu can aid in enhancing career growth.
Position your electronic items in the southeast direction because it is considered auspicious.
Try to have an open space in your work area. It should be clutter-free and well-organised to attract positivity.
Avoid sitting cross-legged in the work area as it may hamper progress.
Sitting on a high back chair may help to increase career growth.
As per Vastu, If you have a wall behind where you sit, it will keep you grounded.
According to Vastu, sleeping in the east direction may ensure career growth.
Placing bamboo plants in your office desk can be beneficial as well.
Keeping quartz crystal in the office brings many opportunities.
