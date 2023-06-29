In India, many people believe in vastu shastra and abide by certain rules that may bring wealth and happiness.
29 Jun, 2023
Jigyasa Sahay
Here are a few vastu tips for good health.
Make sure your diya or candle is placed in the northeast direction of your home. If you are placing diya in front of the house, ensure it faces outwards.
While studying or working, one may try to choose a north or east direction.
Avoid placing a mirror near the front door as it may invite negativity as per vastu shastra.
Even, it is believed that one should not sleep with a mirror in front to steer clear of bad energy.
Tulsi or basil plants promote good health and decrease anxiety and stress levels. Hence, decorate your homes with such plants for positivity and good health.
Coloured walls radiate positive energy. It is believed that red or green walls are symbols of calmness that also can lead to good health.
As per vastu, sleeping in southern direction is better and north should be avoided as it may attract bad vibrations
