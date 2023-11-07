Diwali, the festival of lights is all about decorating homes, making traditional dishes and having happy vibes.
Here are some vastu pointers to decorate your home during this Diwali.
Light a ghee lamp into your puja ghar to attract positive energy.
During the festival of colours, decorate your walls with light, yellow and cream colours.
Placing images of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha in the north corner of the drawing room as it is considered auspicious.
The entrance of the house should be decorated most beautifully to seek Goddess Lakshmi's blessings.
You can make a swastika symbol on your front door to bring happiness and prosperity.
Decorate your puja room with white, light yellow and light cream-coloured curtains.
Remove dead flowers or old junk during your Diwali decoration, it may bring negativity to your home.
Green plants are said to bring peace and prosperity during the festive season.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 5 Most Magnetic Zodiac Signs In Love