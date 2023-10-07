Benefits of Wearing Black Thread
07 Oct, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
Wearing a black thread around the wrist is thought to protect against the evil eye especially recommended for newborns
Wearing a black thread around the neck is thought to guard from fear and anxiety
The wearing of a black thread around the waist is thought to boosts metabolism and is beneficial for infertility issue
Wearing a black thread around the leg balances chakras and gives physical and mental strength
Tying a black thread on the entrance door is believed to protect the home from negative forces
