Benefits of Wearing Black Thread

07 Oct, 2023

Nishtha Srivastava

Wearing a black thread around the wrist is thought to protect against the evil eye especially recommended for newborns

Wearing a black thread around the neck is thought to guard from fear and anxiety

The wearing of a black thread around the waist is thought to boosts metabolism and is beneficial for infertility issue

Wearing a black thread around the leg balances chakras and gives physical and mental strength

Tying a black thread on the entrance door is believed to protect the home from negative forces

