Black Thread on Ankle: 10 Tips to Follow
Everyone knows that black thread keeps away negative energy, but here's how you should wear the thread:
The first and foremost benefit of wearing black thread on the leg is that it can lessen money-related problems and bring prosperity to homes.
Black threads can nullify all negative energy and protect you from the evil eye.
As per belief, if your children wear a black thread, it strengthens their immunity.
According to ancient history, if the black thread is worn on the left foot, it may protect you from the shadow of Rahu and Ketu.
Tying black thread on the ankle helps to cure the normal stomach ache.
Wearing black thread on the leg provides a shield of Lord Shani. As a result, it will help to bring good luck and wealth into your life.
You must change your thread after some time when it is loosened or spoiled.
