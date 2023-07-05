We all see dreams, don't we? They can be about careers, family, and even friends. It is believed that every dream has its own meaning.
So what happens when you see rain in your dreams? What does that mean? Let's decode it for you.
The appearance of rain in your dream is one of the most auspicious events. Why, you ask? It is believed to bring happiness and prosperity to your home.
Seeing rain in your dream is a sign that something exemplary is going to happen, and you may hear some good news.
If you are seeing heavy rain in your dream, it also means that Goddess Lakshmi is giving her blessing.
As per science, seeing water in your dreams is considered auspicious because it is looked a sign of success in your career.
A rainy dream also means the family problems will end, and there will be love.
It is also believed that if you get wet in the rainwater, it is lucky for you.
It is a belief that if you see rain in your dreams, it will bring money into your business, and you'll be able to resolve all your problems too.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 8 Vastu Tips For Buying Your Dream House