It is important to release stress and live in a peaceful environment in today's time.
Here are some tips to follow to bring positivity to your home.
Displaying happy images of your family, especially in the dining room or bedroom, brings positive vibes.
According to feng shui, your bed should not be in front of a solid wall. You also need to ensure that your bed doesn't adjacent to the toilet.
Avoid placing electronic equipment close to your bed.
Keep green plants in your dining and living areas to attract a positive vibe to your home.
A kitchen should be in the right direction to attract a positive vibe.
Place a mirror in the north direction, as it is the centre of Lord Kuber, the god of wealth. It is important to keep this direction positive.
Placing a bell on your main door is considered auspicious. It is a belief that positive energy will enter from the gate.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Dreaming About Rain: What Does It Mean?