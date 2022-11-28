Grahan 2023: List of Surya Grahan, Chandra Grahan

First Surya Grahan of 2023

The first eclipse of the year 2023 will be a (solar eclipse). This lunar eclipse will take place on April 20, 2023 at 7.04 AM - 12.30 PM

First Chandra Grahan of 2023

This will be the first chandra grahan (lunar eclipse) of the year 2023, which will fall on May 5.

Second Surya Grahan of 2023

The second grahan of the year 2023 will be a surya grahan (solar eclipse) that will fall on October 14, 2023.

Second Chandra Grahan of 2023

The fourth and final eclipse of the year 2023 will be on October 29, 2023 at 1.06 AM - 2.22 AM

