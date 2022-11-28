Check the dates and timings of eclipses falling this year.
The first eclipse of the year 2023 will be a (solar eclipse). This lunar eclipse will take place on April 20, 2023 at 7.04 AM - 12.30 PM
This will be the first chandra grahan (lunar eclipse) of the year 2023, which will fall on May 5.
The second grahan of the year 2023 will be a surya grahan (solar eclipse) that will fall on October 14, 2023.
The fourth and final eclipse of the year 2023 will be on October 29, 2023 at 1.06 AM - 2.22 AM
