How to Keep Tulsi Plant at Home During Kartik Month? 7 PICS
Tulsi is a sacred plant in Hindu tradition, which is why it is considered sacred to grow this plant at home with proper rules and regulations.
October and November are the months of Kartik when devotees will worship Tulsi mata to seek her blessing.
Remember to offer water to the tulsi plant while chanting 'Om Namo Narayanaye Namah.'
Light an earthen lamp or diya near your tulsi plant because it protects people from negative energies.
People should walk around the tulsi plant to show gratitude towards the goddess.
Keep the shaligram near the tulsi plant to please goddess Lakshmi.
Shaligram is another form of Lord Vishnu worshipped along with Mata Tulsi.
Make sure you don't pluck Tulsi on Ekadashi Tithi, Dwadashi Tithi, Amavasya, and especially on Sundays.
Offering Tulsi leaves to lord Vishnu is another way to honour Mata Tulsi and seek her blessing.
