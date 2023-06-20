In several households, wearing a black thread as seen as protection from the evil
20 Jun, 2023
Jigyasa Sahay
It is a very common saying, if you wear black thread on your thumb it can protect you from evil eye.
Black Thread on feet is said to benefit business when facing problem or loss in your job
If you are facing problems in every situations or path of life, wear black thread on your hand.
If you have any serious illness wore black thread on your back, it will help do away with negative energies
In some places, black thread is worn by bride in order to protect from evil eye and also for a prosperous marriage
Black thread is linked with Lord shani and if you wear black thread it may help get relief from all sufferings
A pregnant lady can wear black thread on her leg by folding 7 knots, it may protect her from negative powers and get some relief from pregnancy pain
You can also tie lemon and black thread together in front of your house to keep negative energy out.
Several people also believe to tie a black thread on wrist or feet of a newborn to protect from evil eye
