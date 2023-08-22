Lucky Numbers And Power Colours For Your Zodiac Sign

22 Aug, 2023

Analiza Pathak

-Aries Lucky Number: 9 -Aries lucky colours: Red, White and Pink

-Taurus Lucky Number: 6 -Taurus lucky colours: Pastel shades of Pink, White and Earthy colors

-Gemini Lucky Number: 5 -Gemini lucky colours: Yellow and Green

-Gemini Lucky Number: 2 -Gemini lucky colours: White, Yellow, Blue and Sea Green

-Leo Lucky Number: 1 -Leo lucky colours: Reddish Orange, Gold and Purple

-Virgo Lucky Number: 3 -Virgo lucky colours: Pastel colors and Greens

-Libra Lucky Number: 7 -Libra lucky colours: Balanced colors of Blue, Pink, and Green

-Scorpio Lucky Number: 8 -Scorpio lucky colours: Dark Purple, Maroon and Black

-Sagittarius Lucky Number: 3 -Sagittarius lucky colours: Purple and Yellow

-Capricorn Lucky Number: 4 -Capricorn lucky colours: Grey, Black and Brown

-Aquarius Lucky Number: 11 -Aquarius lucky colours: Electric Blue and Turquoise

-Pisces Lucky Number: 7 -Pisces lucky colours: Soft Sea Green, Light shades like Yellow and Lavender

Thanks For Reading!

Next: 7 Auspicious Gifts According to Vastu

 Find Out More