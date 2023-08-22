Lucky Numbers And Power Colours For Your Zodiac Sign
22 Aug, 2023
Analiza Pathak
-Aries Lucky Number: 9
-Aries lucky colours: Red, White and Pink
-Taurus Lucky Number: 6
-Taurus lucky colours: Pastel shades of Pink, White and Earthy colors
-Gemini Lucky Number: 5
-Gemini lucky colours: Yellow and Green
-Gemini Lucky Number: 2
-Gemini lucky colours: White, Yellow, Blue and Sea Green
-Leo Lucky Number: 1
-Leo lucky colours: Reddish Orange, Gold and Purple
-Virgo Lucky Number: 3
-Virgo lucky colours: Pastel colors and Greens
-Libra Lucky Number: 7
-Libra lucky colours: Balanced colors of Blue, Pink, and Green
-Scorpio Lucky Number: 8
-Scorpio lucky colours: Dark Purple, Maroon and Black
-Sagittarius Lucky Number: 3
-Sagittarius lucky colours: Purple and Yellow
-Capricorn Lucky Number: 4
-Capricorn lucky colours: Grey, Black and Brown
-Aquarius Lucky Number: 11
-Aquarius lucky colours: Electric Blue and Turquoise
-Pisces Lucky Number: 7
-Pisces lucky colours: Soft Sea Green, Light shades like Yellow and Lavender
