Unlucky Colours For Your Zodiac Sign
09 Aug, 2023
Analiza Pathak
Aries (March 21-April 19): The color to avoid is blue. Instead, opt for vibrant reds and oranges.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Green should be approached with caution. Instead, surround yourself with shades of pink and white.
Gemini (May 21 - June 20): Yellow might be a shade to avoid. Opt for shades of blue and gray.
Cancer (June 21 - July 22): Gray is a color that should be avoided. Choose shades of silver and white.
Leo (July 23 - August 22): Brown is a color to steer clear of. Instead, adorn yourself with shades of gold and yellow.
Virgo (August 23 - September 22): The color to avoid is purple Opt for shades of green and beige.
Libra (September 23 - October 22): Brown should be avoided. Instead, surround yourself with shades of pink and light blue.
Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): The color to avoid is orange. Opt for shades of black and deep red.
Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): Black is a color that should be approached with caution. Choose shades of purple and blue.
Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): The color to avoid is red. Instead, opt for shades of brown and gray.
Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): Green might be a colour to avoid. Choose shades of turquoise and electric blue.
Pisces (February 19 - March 20): The color to steer clear of is black. Instead, surround yourself with shades of sea green and lavender.
