Food is the source of our energy and a cardinal pillar in living a healthy life. According to Vastu, kitchen direction matters a lot.
Here is how one can ensure to adhere to vastu.
The kitchen should be built in the southeast direction as it is associated with Agni and is considered auspicious.
As per Vastu, the stove should be placed in the southeast, as it is considered lucky.
Storage and cabinets also represent stability and balance, so place them in the southwest direction.
The sink should be placed in the northwest direction because it is associated with water elements.
Your fridge should be full of food items, as stated by Vastu.
Remember that the kitchen should not placed near the staircase or toilets.
According to Vastu, a mixer, grinder or any other electrical appliance is placed in the southeast direction as it represents fire.
As per Vastu Shastra, do not place rotten foods in the kitchen.
As per Vastu, the refrigerator represents stability and balance, so it should placed in a southwest direction.
Bright and light colours are ideal for kitchens as they bring positivity and happiness to the home.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 7 Feng Shui Tips for Decorating Your Home