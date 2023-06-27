Money plant is often considered auspicious for homes as it is believed to improve financial problems.
People usually keep a money plant at home to attract wealth, prosperity, and abundance.
Money plant is believed to bring good fortune if placed in the southeast direction.
Did you know that money plants are the lowest maintenance plants? They only require water and sunlight.
You can grow your money plant inside an aesthetic flower pot or some old reusable bottle.
Money plant, which is often associated with fortune and luck, should NOT be watered on a regular basis.
According to Vastu, money plants should not be gifted because that upsets planet Venus.
The best plant to bring happiness or wealth to your home is the money plant.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 10 Benefits of Laal Dhaga on Wrist