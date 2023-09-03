Vastu Shastra: 10 Tips to Attract Happiness And Prosperity.
Many houses consist of multiple floors, so they require a staircase. But did you know there are some rules for stairs in Vastu Shastra? Here are some Vastu tips to follow while building a staircase in your home.
It is a belief that not only the size or direction of the ladder mattered but other things too.
According to Vastu, the staircase should be in the south direction because it is auspicious.
Remember to keep the space under the stairs open and clean.
As per belief, creating stairs in the middle of houses can bring several problems to the people living there.
As per Vastu, the kitchen, worship room, storeroom, and toilets should never built under the staircase.
As per Vastu Shastra, avoid creating round-shaped stairs.
Incomplete or broken stairs can be a reason for Vastu defects. It also created discord and tension in the house.
The number of stairs should always be odd, as per Vastu.
