Vastu's principles dictate that the placement of the house's furniture, walls, and other elements must allow for the free flow of good energy.
Here are the 10 Vastu treatments for peace at home that should be followed closely:
Place a statue or picture of lord Ganesha if there are any empty walls because it represents loneliness at the entrance to the main gate.
Place a family photograph in yellow and golden colour for a healthy family relationship.
Try to position the water fountain in the northeast direction for harmony.
You can place green plants in the east direction for healthy relations.
Paint your bedroom with light colours, including light blue, soft green or rose pink. It creates a soothing ambience and balance.
You can opt for the red colour in the south region of the house as it enhances the comfort level.
The mandir should be in the northeast region, as it removes all the obstacles from life.
Dustbin should be placed in the southwest direction, as it improves the ability to let go.
Avoid placing the dustbin and newspaper in the northeast direction of the kitchen, as it has negative energy, as per Vastu.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 7 Most Humble Zodiac Signs