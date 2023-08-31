It's advised not to cut nails after sunset as it's believed to disrupt the body's energy flow. This practice aims to align with natural rhythms for better well-being.
31 Aug, 2023
Mayank Verma
Avoid donating after sunset to prevent negative energy flow. Reason: Evening energy shifts can affect the intention and impact of your donation.
Using broken items attracts negativity into the space. Reason: Broken objects carry fragmented energy, disrupting the overall energy balance.
Cleaning clothes at night invites negative energy, affecting well-being. Reason: Water absorbs energies; wearing clothes washed at night might impact your mood.
Sleeping north disrupts the body's magnetic field, affecting sleep quality. Reason: Our body's magnetic orientation conflicts with the Earth's magnetic field, causing potential restlessness.
Planting after sunset might hinder growth due to lack of sunlight. Reason: Plants need sunlight to photosynthesize and grow effectively.
Avoid haircuts after sunset to maintain mental peace. Reason: Hair holds energy, and cutting it during the evening might disrupt your inner balance.
Avoid sweeping after sunset to preserve positive energy. Reason: Sweeping disturbs settled energy and may sweep away positive vibrations.
Excessive gadget use after sunset can disrupt sleep and energy balance. Reason: Blue light emitted by devices interferes with melatonin production, affecting sleep quality.
Don't bring shoes indoors after sunset to prevent dirt and negativity. Reason: Shoes carry external energies, and bringing them inside could disturb the positive energy of your home.
Avoid arguments and negative discussions after sunset as they attract unfavorable energy. Reason: Negative emotions disrupt positive energy flow in the environment, affecting overall harmony.
Refrain from looking into mirrors at night to avoid inviting negative energy. Reason: Mirrors can reflect and amplify energies, potentially leading to restlessness and unease.
