As per Vastu, plants bring happiness, wellness and freshness to the home. However, some plants also bring negative energy and bad luck.
Here are some plants that you should NOT keep in your homes.
Did you know that cactus attract tension and anxiety in the family?
Avoid placing Cactus inside your homes as they attract negative energy and bad luck.
Don't place Cotton plants inside your homes as they bring bad luck to the house.
According to Vastu, placing Bonsai at homes is not recommended.
It is believed that bonsai plants at home can put a showdown on your business and career.
You should not keep the Mehendi plant at your homes as evil spirits reside in this plant.
Mehendi plants also have a strong smell which can disturb your mental peace and the atmosphere of your home.
As per vastu shastra, the tamarind plant attracts evil energy to your home.
Tamarind plant also attracts negativity and disturbs your mental peace.
