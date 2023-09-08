According to Vastu, different symbols attached to various objects such as paintings- can harm and maintain peace in our family.
Painting adds unspoken meanings to our house.
Check out some paintings that are lucky to hang in your home.
A running horse painting is lucky to hang in your home. They are symbols of achievement, victory, and power.
Remember to hang an odd number of paintings of horses.
Hanging paintaings of Maa Saraswati in the place of learning may help to avoid distraction as per Vastu.
Hang angelic-symbol paintings on the wall, they are said to be good way for positive transformations in life.
Lord Buddha represents all five elements of nature. It signifies courage, knowledge, and enlightenment.
Serene water and mountain paintings are best to keep your mind calm. Such paintaings are considered to channelise peaceful energy in homes.
A warm picture that represents a loving couple is good for the bedroom.
