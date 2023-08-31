According to Vastu, placing plants at home can bring positivity.
But do you know that some plants must not kept in homes?
Here are some plants to avoid placing at home.
According to Vastu, the Peepal tree should be removed from the house immediately, as it brings negativity to the home.
Replace dying plants from the house because it may attract negativity.
It is a belief that having a plum tree in the house can increase the obstacles in life.
According to Vastu, keeping lemon tree are considered inauspicious.
The lemon tree brings trouble and tension to the house. It also affects the family relations.
Tamarind tree attracts negative energy, so avoid placing it inside the home.
As per belief, avoid keeping the bonsai plant at home, as it creates obstacles in work and career life.
