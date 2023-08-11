The main door attracts all the positive and negative energy in your home.
According to Vastu, here are some things to place at the front gate to attract positive energy.
A Kalash filled with water should be kept in front of the entrance as it is considered auspicious.
Drawing a Swastik at the entrance of the house brings luck and prosperity.
Hanging toner is common in Indian households, especially during festivals and celebrations. It is a belief that it keeps negativity at bay.
Place tulsi because it is considered lucky as it increases good energy and brings mental peace.
As per Vastu, keeping plants or flower pots can attract money and prosperity in homes.
Creating your garlands in front of the home entrance is lucky. It is considered a symbol of love, respect and purity.
Place the Lord Ganesha statue at the front door of the hose develops positive energy.
As per Vastu, placing a black horseshoe at the main gate is considered auspicious.
